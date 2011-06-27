  1. Home
Used 1992 Ford Taurus LX Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Taurus
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 3800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity81 cu.ft.
Length193.1 in.
Curb weight3294 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.7 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width71.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Caribbean Green Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Metallic
  • Opal Gray Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
