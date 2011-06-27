  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Taurus
  4. Used 1992 Ford Taurus
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Ford Taurus SHO Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Taurus
More about the 1992 Taurus
Overview
See Taurus Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.4/441.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 6200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Measurements
Length192.0 in.
Curb weight3309 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.9 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width71.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Ultra Red Crimson
  • Royal Blue Metallic
See Taurus Inventory

Related Used 1992 Ford Taurus SHO info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles