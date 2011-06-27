Used 1992 Ford Taurus Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG211921
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg16/24 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/416.0 mi.294.4/441.6 mi.288.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.18.4 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG211921
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm200 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm160 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4800 rpm220 hp @ 6200 rpm140 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.no55.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.no57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.no37.6 in.
Rear hip Room57.0 in.no54.8 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.no37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.no57.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity81 cu.ft.nono
Length193.1 in.192.0 in.192.0 in.
Curb weight3262 lbs.3309 lbs.3111 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.7 cu.ft.17.9 cu.ft.17.9 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.106.0 in.106.0 in.
Width71.2 in.71.2 in.71.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Opal Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Metallic
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Caribbean Green Metallic
  • Dark Plum Metallic
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Frost Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Ultra Red Crimson
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Metallic
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Caribbean Green Metallic
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Dark Plum Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Frost Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Metallic
  • Opal Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
