Used 1991 Ford Taurus LX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room54.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Length188.4 in.
Curb weight3049 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Regatta Blue
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Medium Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Race Yellow
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Titanium
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Alabaster
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Oxford White
  • Smoke
  • Sandalwood Spice Metallic
  • Sandalwood Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Steel Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Vermillion
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Dark Titanium Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
