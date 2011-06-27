  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Taurus
  4. Used 1991 Ford Taurus
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Ford Taurus GL Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Taurus
Overview
See Taurus Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room54.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.4 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity81 cu.ft.
Length191.9 in.
Curb weight3276 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.7 cu.ft.
Height55.4 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Dark Titanium Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Smoke
  • Alabaster
  • Sandalwood Spice Metallic
  • Medium Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Sandalwood Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Pastel Steel Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Dark Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Race Yellow
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Pastel Titanium
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Alabaster
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Regatta Blue
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
See Taurus Inventory

Related Used 1991 Ford Taurus GL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles