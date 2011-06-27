  1. Home
Used 1991 Ford Taurus GL Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Taurus
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle38.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room54.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Length188.4 in.
Curb weight3049 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Midnight Regatta Blue
  • Medium Alabaster
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Race Yellow
  • Pastel Titanium
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Steel Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Medium Dark Titanium Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Sandalwood Spice Metallic
  • Sandalwood Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Vermillion
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Smoke
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Black
