Used 1991 Ford Taurus Features & Specs

|Exterior Colors
- Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
- Currant Red
- Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
- Crystal Blue Metallic
- Medium Alabaster
- Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
- Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
- Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
- Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
- Medium Mocha Metallic
- Medium Woodrose Pearl Metallic
- Medium Dark Titanium Metallic
- Woodrose Pearl Metallic
- Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
- Dark Titanium Pearl Metallic
- Medium Cabernet Red
- Oxford White
- Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
- Midnight Regatta Blue
- Medium Titanium Metallic
- Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
- Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
- Race Yellow
- Vermillion
- Pastel Titanium
- Smoke
- Pastel Steel Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
- Sandalwood Spice Metallic
- Pastel Alabaster
- Sandalwood Frost Pearl Metallic
- Black
- Atlantic Blue
- Alabaster
- Reef Blue Metallic
- Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
- Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
- Medium Red
- Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
- Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
- Pastel Alabaster
- Reef Blue Metallic
- Race Yellow
- Pastel Titanium
- Pastel Steel Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
- Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
- Smoke
- Sandalwood Spice Metallic
- Sandalwood Frost Pearl Metallic
- Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
- Dark Titanium Pearl Metallic
- Currant Red
- Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
- Midnight Regatta Blue
- Medium Alabaster
- Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
- Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
- Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
- Medium Cabernet Red
- Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
- Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
- Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
- Vermillion
- Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
- Atlantic Blue
- Alabaster
- Medium Red
- Oxford White
- Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
- Medium Mocha Metallic
- Woodrose Pearl Metallic
- Medium Dark Titanium Metallic
- Crystal Blue Metallic
- Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
- Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
- Black
- Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
- Medium Woodrose Pearl Metallic
- Medium Titanium Metallic
- Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
- Crystal Blue Metallic
- Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
- Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
- Midnight Regatta Blue
- Atlantic Blue
- Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
- Alabaster
- Medium Woodrose Pearl Metallic
- Dark Titanium Pearl Metallic
- Medium Titanium Metallic
- Currant Red
- Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
- Reef Blue Metallic
- Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
- Race Yellow
- Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
- Pastel Titanium
- Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
- Medium Alabaster
- Pastel Alabaster
- Oxford White
- Smoke
- Sandalwood Spice Metallic
- Sandalwood Frost Pearl Metallic
- Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
- Medium Cabernet Red
- Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
- Pastel Steel Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
- Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
- Black
- Woodrose Pearl Metallic
- Medium Red
- Vermillion
- Medium Mocha Metallic
- Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
- Medium Dark Titanium Metallic
- Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
- Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic