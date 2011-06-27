Used 1991 Ford Taurus Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPGno1821
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.256.0/368.0 mi.288.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no16/23 mpg18/26 mpg
Combined MPGno1821
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm215 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm160 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l3.8 l3.0 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 4400 rpm140 hp @ 3800 rpm140 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.6 ft.38.6 ft.38.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.6 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room54.8 in.54.8 in.54.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.38.4 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.56.4 in.54.9 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.36.6 in.37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Measurements
Length188.4 in.188.4 in.188.4 in.
Curb weight3049 lbs.3276 lbs.3049 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.45.7 cu.ft.17.0 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.55.4 in.54.1 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.106.0 in.106.0 in.
Width70.8 in.70.8 in.70.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno81 cu.ft.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Medium Alabaster
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Medium Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Dark Titanium Metallic
  • Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
  • Dark Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Oxford White
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Regatta Blue
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Race Yellow
  • Vermillion
  • Pastel Titanium
  • Smoke
  • Pastel Steel Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Sandalwood Spice Metallic
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Sandalwood Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Alabaster
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
