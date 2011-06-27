  1. Home
Used 1990 Ford Taurus GL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower90 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room54.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Length188.4 in.
Curb weight2956 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sandalwood Frost Metallic
  • Medium Sandalwood Metallic
  • Light Titanium Metallic
  • Deep Titanium Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Currant Red
  • Currant Red Metallic
  • Woodrose Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Woodrose Metallic
