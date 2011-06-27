  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Taurus X
  4. Used 2009 Ford Taurus X
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Ford Taurus X Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Taurus X
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,325
See Taurus X Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,325
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,325
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,325
Torque249 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower263 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,325
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,325
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,325
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,325
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,325
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,325
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.8 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,325
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,325
Front track64.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity85.5 cu.ft.
Length200.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight4033 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.8 cu.ft.
Height67.6 in.
EPA interior volume162.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.9 in.
Width74.9 in.
Rear track64.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,325
Exterior Colors
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • White Sand Clearcoat Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Tuxedo Black Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cinnamon Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Smokestone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Ink Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel, leather
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,325
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/60R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,325
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,325
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Taurus X Inventory

Related Used 2009 Ford Taurus X Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles