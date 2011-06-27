  1. Home
Used 2008 Ford Taurus X Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Taurus X
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque245 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.8 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.4 in.
Rear leg room39.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track64.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity85.2 cu.ft.
Length200.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3959 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.4 cu.ft.
Height67.4 in.
EPA interior volume146.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.9 in.
Width74.9 in.
Rear track65.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Light Sage Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dune Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Graphite Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Merlot Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Ink Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Titanium Green Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel, leather
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/60R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles