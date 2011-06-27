  1. Home
2021 Ford Shelby GT500 Base Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Shelby GT500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$70,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)192.0/288.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque625 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower760 hp @ 7000 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Carbon Fiber Handling Packageyes
Carbon Fiber Track Packyes
Equipment Group 950Ayes
Technology Packageyes
Handling Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
leather and simulated suede steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Exposed Carbon Fiber Instrument Panelyes
RECARO Leather-Trimmed Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room44.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room29.0 in.
Rear shoulder room51.9 in.
Exterior Options
Custom Satin Stretch Indoor Car Cover w/Blue Shelby GT500 Logoyes
Vinyl Side Stripesyes
Vinyl "Over-the-Top" Racing Stripeyes
Custom Satin Stretch Indoor Car Cover w/Black Shelby GT500 Logoyes
Custom Satin Stretch Indoor Car Cover w/Grey Shelby GT500 Logoyes
Painted "Over-the-Top" Racing Stripesyes
Custom Satin Stretch Indoor Car Cover w/Red Shelby GT500 Logoyes
Dimensions
Length188.5 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height54.3 in.
EPA interior volume65.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width75.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Grabber Yellow
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Ford Performance Blue Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Oxford White
  • Race Red
  • Twister Orange Tri-Coat
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Smoke Gray Accents, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony w/Smoke Gray Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
315/30R20 tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
