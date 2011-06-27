  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Shelby GT500
  4. 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Ford Shelby GT500 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Shelby GT500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$70,300
See Shelby GT500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$70,300
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$70,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$70,300
Base engine size5.2 l
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$70,300
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$70,300
Carbon Fiber Track Packyes
Technology Packageyes
Equipment Group 950Ayes
Handling Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$70,300
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$70,300
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
leather and simulated suede steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$70,300
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$70,300
Exposed Carbon Fiber Instrument Panelyes
RECARO Leather-Trimmed Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$70,300
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$70,300
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
driver cooled seatyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front head room37.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$70,300
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room30.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$70,300
Vinyl Side Stripesyes
Vinyl "Over-the-Top" Racing Stripeyes
Red Custom Satin Stretch Indoor Car Cover w/Shelby GT500 Logoyes
Gray Custom Satin Stretch Indoor Car Cover w/Shelby GT500 Logoyes
Black Custom Satin Stretch Indoor Car Cover w/Shelby GT500 Logoyes
Painted "Over-the-Top" Racing Stripesyes
Blue Custom Satin Stretch Indoor Car Cover w/Shelby GT500 Logoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$70,300
EPA interior volume65.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width75.9 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$70,300
Exterior Colors
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Race Red
  • Grabber Lime
  • Twister Orange Tri-Coat
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Kona Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ford Performance Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Smoke Gray Accents, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony w/Smoke Gray Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$70,300
20 in. wheelsyes
R20 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$70,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$70,300
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Shelby GT500 Inventory

Related 2020 Ford Shelby GT500 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars