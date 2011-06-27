  1. Home
Used 2010 Ford Shelby GT500 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Shelby GT500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,725
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,725
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,725
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)224.0/352.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,725
Torque510 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower540 hp @ 6200 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,725
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$51,725
Electronics Packageyes
Rapid Spec 820Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,725
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
500 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,725
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
suede and leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,725
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,725
Shaker 1000 Audio Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,725
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,725
Front head room38.8 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
leather/sueded microfiberyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,725
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room45.2 in.
Rear leg room29.8 in.
Rear shoulder room45.0 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,725
Over-The-Top Racing Stripe & Side Stripe Deleteyes
HID Headlamps (Late Availability)yes
Shelby GT500 Full Vehicle Coveryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,725
Front track61.9 in.
Length188.2 in.
Curb weight4014 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width73.9 in.
Rear track62.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,725
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Kona Blue Metallic
  • Grabber Blue
  • Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Black
  • Performance White Clearcoat
  • Torch Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black w/Grabber Blue Racing Stripe Inserts, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Charcoal Black w/Red Racing Stripe Inserts, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Charcoal Black w/Silver Racing Stripe Inserts, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Charcoal Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Charcoal Black w/White Racing Stripe Inserts, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,725
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
P285/40R Z tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,725
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,725
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
