Used 2009 Ford Shelby GT500 Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|224.0/320.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|Torque
|480 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.4 l
|Horsepower
|500 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|8 total speakers
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|500 watts stereo output
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|Air conditioning
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|alloy trim on shift knob
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|Front head room
|38.8 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.4 in.
|Front leg room
|42.7 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.6 in.
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|Rear head room
|36.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|45.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|30.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|45.0 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|Front track
|61.9 in.
|Length
|187.6 in.
|Curb weight
|4040 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.7 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.7 in.
|Height
|55.7 in.
|Wheel base
|107.1 in.
|Width
|73.9 in.
|Rear track
|62.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|18 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|P285/40R18 96Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|solid axle rear suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
