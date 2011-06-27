2020 Ford Shelby GT350 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Shelby GT350 Coupe
R 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$88,596*
Total Cash Price
$91,017
2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$69,761*
Total Cash Price
$71,667
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Shelby GT350 Coupe R 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,339
|$1,386
|$1,434
|$1,485
|$1,535
|$7,178
|Maintenance
|$395
|$1,057
|$500
|$3,898
|$1,222
|$7,071
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$569
|$1,123
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,274
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$5,483
|Financing
|$4,895
|$3,937
|$2,913
|$1,824
|$659
|$14,228
|Depreciation
|$14,147
|$6,151
|$5,020
|$5,631
|$4,920
|$35,869
|Fuel
|$3,324
|$3,424
|$3,526
|$3,632
|$3,740
|$17,645
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,373
|$16,006
|$13,609
|$16,911
|$12,697
|$88,596
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Shelby GT350 Coupe 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,054
|$1,091
|$1,129
|$1,169
|$1,209
|$5,652
|Maintenance
|$311
|$832
|$394
|$3,069
|$962
|$5,568
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$307
|$448
|$884
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,153
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$4,317
|Financing
|$3,854
|$3,100
|$2,294
|$1,436
|$519
|$11,203
|Depreciation
|$11,139
|$4,843
|$3,953
|$4,434
|$3,874
|$28,243
|Fuel
|$2,617
|$2,696
|$2,776
|$2,860
|$2,945
|$13,894
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,128
|$12,603
|$10,716
|$13,316
|$9,998
|$69,761
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Shelby GT350
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Ford Shelby GT350 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2020 Ford Shelby GT350 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- Lexus RC F 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 TTS
- 2019 Lamborghini Huracan