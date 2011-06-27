  1. Home
2019 Ford Shelby GT350 R Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Shelby GT350
Overview
Starting MSRP
$67,135
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$67,135
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$67,135
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)224.0/336.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$67,135
Torque429 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower526 hp @ 7500 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$67,135
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$67,135
Technology Packageyes
Equipment Group 920Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$67,135
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$67,135
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
suede and leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$67,135
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$67,135
Exposed Carbon Fiber Instrument Panelyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$67,135
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$67,135
Front head room37.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
suede/clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$67,135
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Full Vehicle Car Coveryes
Over-The-Top Racing Stripeyes
Painted Black Roofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$67,135
Length189.6 in.
Curb weight3662 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height53.6 in.
EPA interior volume65.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width75.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$67,135
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Oxford White
  • Kona Blue Metallic
  • Orange Fury Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Race Red
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Ford Performance Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Red Accents, suede/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$67,135
painted composite wheelsyes
19 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
315/30R Z tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$67,135
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$67,135
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

