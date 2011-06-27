2019 Ford Shelby GT350 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Shelby GT350 Coupe
R 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$84,477*
Total Cash Price
$84,872
2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$66,517*
Total Cash Price
$66,828
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Shelby GT350 Coupe R 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,339
|$1,386
|$1,434
|$1,485
|$1,535
|$7,178
|Maintenance
|$395
|$1,057
|$500
|$3,898
|$1,222
|$7,071
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$569
|$1,123
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,029
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$5,237
|Financing
|$4,564
|$3,670
|$2,718
|$1,699
|$615
|$13,266
|Depreciation
|$11,925
|$5,950
|$4,864
|$5,453
|$4,763
|$32,955
|Fuel
|$3,324
|$3,424
|$3,526
|$3,632
|$3,740
|$17,645
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,576
|$15,538
|$13,258
|$16,609
|$12,496
|$84,477
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Shelby GT350 Coupe 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,054
|$1,091
|$1,129
|$1,169
|$1,209
|$5,652
|Maintenance
|$311
|$832
|$394
|$3,069
|$962
|$5,568
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$307
|$448
|$884
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,960
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$4,124
|Financing
|$3,594
|$2,890
|$2,140
|$1,338
|$484
|$10,446
|Depreciation
|$9,390
|$4,685
|$3,830
|$4,294
|$3,750
|$25,949
|Fuel
|$2,617
|$2,696
|$2,776
|$2,860
|$2,945
|$13,894
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,926
|$12,235
|$10,439
|$13,078
|$9,839
|$66,517
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Ford Shelby GT350 in Virginia is:not available
