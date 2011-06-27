Estimated values
2019 Ford Shelby GT350 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,129
|$51,844
|$56,540
|Clean
|$47,326
|$50,993
|$55,580
|Average
|$45,720
|$49,291
|$53,658
|Rough
|$44,113
|$47,589
|$51,737
Estimated values
2019 Ford Shelby GT350 R 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$59,138
|$61,021
|$63,501
|Clean
|$58,152
|$60,020
|$62,422
|Average
|$56,178
|$58,017
|$60,264
|Rough
|$54,204
|$56,013
|$58,106