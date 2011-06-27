  1. Home
Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 R Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Shelby GT350
Overview
Starting MSRP
$62,345
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$62,345
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$62,345
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$62,345
Torque429 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower526 hp @ 7500 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$62,345
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$62,345
R-Electronics Packageyes
Equipment Group 920Ayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$62,345
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
suede and leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$62,345
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$62,345
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$62,345
Front head room37.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
alcantara/clothyes
Front leg room44.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$62,345
Full Vehicle Car Coveryes
Over-The-Top Racing Stripeyes
Painted Black Roofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$62,345
Length189.7 in.
Curb weight3655 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height53.6 in.
EPA interior volume65.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width75.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$62,345
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Triple Yellow Tri-Coat
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Grabber Blue
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Avalanche Gray
  • Shadow Black
  • Race Red
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Red Accents, alcantara/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$62,345
painted composite wheelsyes
19 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
315/30R Z tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$62,345
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$62,345
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
