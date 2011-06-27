Used 2016 Ford Shelby GT350 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Shelby GT350 Coupe
R 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$56,325*
Total Cash Price
$44,213
2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$71,533*
Total Cash Price
$56,151
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Shelby GT350 Coupe R 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$5,596
|Maintenance
|$3,021
|$973
|$2,851
|$331
|$3,198
|$10,374
|Repairs
|$411
|$476
|$555
|$648
|$755
|$2,845
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,345
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,509
|Financing
|$2,378
|$1,912
|$1,416
|$885
|$320
|$6,911
|Depreciation
|$6,129
|$2,316
|$2,076
|$1,909
|$1,766
|$14,196
|Fuel
|$2,617
|$2,696
|$2,776
|$2,860
|$2,945
|$13,894
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,955
|$9,500
|$10,833
|$7,826
|$10,211
|$56,325
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Shelby GT350 Coupe 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,339
|$1,379
|$1,420
|$1,463
|$1,506
|$7,107
|Maintenance
|$3,837
|$1,236
|$3,621
|$420
|$4,061
|$13,175
|Repairs
|$522
|$605
|$705
|$823
|$959
|$3,613
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,978
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,186
|Financing
|$3,020
|$2,428
|$1,798
|$1,124
|$406
|$8,777
|Depreciation
|$7,784
|$2,941
|$2,637
|$2,424
|$2,243
|$18,029
|Fuel
|$3,324
|$3,424
|$3,526
|$3,632
|$3,740
|$17,645
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,803
|$12,065
|$13,758
|$9,939
|$12,968
|$71,533
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Ford Shelby GT350 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
