  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Shelby GT350
  4. Used 2015 Ford Shelby GT350
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Ford Shelby GT350 R Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Shelby GT350
Overview
Starting MSRP
$61,295
See Shelby GT350 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$61,295
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$61,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$61,295
Torque429 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower526 hp @ 7500 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$61,295
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$61,295
Electronics Packageyes
Equipment Group 920Ayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$61,295
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$61,295
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$61,295
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,295
Front head room37.6 in.
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
leather/sueded microfiberyes
Front leg room44.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$61,295
Full Vehicle Car Coveryes
Over-The-Top Racing Stripeyes
Painted Black Roofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$61,295
Length189.7 in.
Curb weight3655 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height53.6 in.
EPA interior volume65.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width75.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$61,295
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Avalanche Gray
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Triple Yellow Tri-Coat
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Race Red
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Red Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$61,295
painted composite wheelsyes
19 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
315/30R Z tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$61,295
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$61,295
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Shelby GT350 Inventory

Related Used 2015 Ford Shelby GT350 R info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles