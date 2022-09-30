Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. 2023 Ford Ranger
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Ford Ranger XL Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Ranger
More about the 2023 Ranger
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,230
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG20/24 MPG
EPA combined MPG22 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)360.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size2.3 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower270 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque310 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity7,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,609 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Part time 4WDyes
Electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Automatic locking hubsyes
Advertisement
See Offers Near Ashburn, VA
Check out current offers on the Ford Ranger
View Offers
Ford.com
Suspension
Suspension
Front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length210.8 in.
Overall width with mirrors85.8 in.
Overall width without mirrors73.3 in.
Height71.5 in.
Wheelbase126.8 in.
Bed length61.0 in.
Turning circle42.5 ft.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Angle of approach28.7 degrees
Angle of departure25.4 degrees
Curb weight4,441 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity7,500 lbs.
Maximum payload1,609 lbs.
Gross weight6,050 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Hot Pepper Red Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
  • Shadow Black Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Cactus Gray Metallic
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony, vinyl
  • Ebony, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front hip room55.8 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
6-way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
6-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room34.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear hip room53.5 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Safety
Safety
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Engine immobilizeryes
Advertisement
Build Your Ford Ranger
Choose the trim, color, options, packages and more for your Ford
BUILD & PRICEFord.com
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front door pocketsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Painted steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P255/70R16 tiresyes
Fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Telematics
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Mechanical Options
Electronic-Locking Rear Differential +$420
Engine Block Heater +$90
Auto Start-Stop Removal -$50
Packages
Packages
Trailer Tow Package +$495
Equipment Group 100A +$0
FX4 Off-Road Package +$1,295
XL Chrome Appearance Package (Fleet) +$365
XL Chrome Appearance Package +$365
Bed Utility Package +$395
Equipment Group 101A +$1,135
STX Special Edition Package +$995
STX Appearance Package +$1,095
XL Power Equipment Group (Fleet) +$355
Ford Co-Pilot360 +$625
Safety & Security Options
Safety & Security Options
Exterior Backup Alarm (Fleet) +$150
Roadside Assistance Kit +$70
First Aid Kit +$50
Rear Parking Sensors +$110
Interior Options
Interior Options
Tray Style Floor Liners +$200
Tray Style Floor Liners +$160
Carpet Flooring w/Floor Mats +$145
Cruise Control (Fleet) +$225
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Removal -$20
Floor Safe +$520
SYNC 3 (Fleet) +$350
SYNC (Fleet) +$870
Vehicle Safe - Center Console +$330
110V AC Power Outlet +$120
SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypad +$95
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
LT265/65R17 All-Terrain Outline White Lettering Tires (Fleet) +$275
Front and Rear Splash Guards +$130
Spray-In Bedliner +$495
Pixelated Graphics - Grey +$450
Black Platinum Door Sill Plates +$140
Pickup Box Extender +$300
Manual-Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass and Defroster +$225
Amber/White LED Warning Strobes By Sound Off Signal w/Rear Work Light Feature (Fleet) +$750
Amber LED Warning Strobes By Sound Off Signal (Fleet) +$700
Pivot Storage Box - Left +$290
Pivot Storage Box - Right +$290
Side Window Deflector +$140
Paint Protection Film +$350
Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$2,200
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$590
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$1,180
Front License Plate Bracket +$0
17" Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels (Fleet) +$435
5" Rectangular Black Running Boards +$695
Inventory

Related 2023 Ford Ranger XL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates