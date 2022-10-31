2023 Ford Ranger XL Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,400
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|EPA city/highway MPG
|21/26 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|23 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|378.0/468.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.3 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 5,500 rpm
|Torque
|310 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|7,500 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,905 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Suspension
|Front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|210.8 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|85.8 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|73.3 in.
|Height
|70.7 in.
|Wheelbase
|126.8 in.
|Bed length
|72.8 in.
|Turning circle
|42.5 ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.4 in.
|Angle of approach
|27.9 degrees
|Angle of departure
|25.2 degrees
|Curb weight
|4,145 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7,500 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|1,905 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,050 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.6 in.
|Front hip room
|55.8 in.
|Cloth
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|6-way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|6-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|35.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|30.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.2 in.
|Rear hip room
|55.3 in.
|Safety
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front door pockets
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted steel wheels
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P255/70R16 tires
|yes
|Fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|Underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Telematics
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|yes
|Destination Download
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Mechanical Options
|Electronic-Locking Rear Differential
|+$420
|Engine Block Heater
|+$90
|Auto Start-Stop Removal
|-$50
|Packages
|Trailer Tow Package
|+$495
|Equipment Group 100A
|+$0
|FX2 Package
|+$595
|XL Chrome Appearance Package (Fleet)
|+$365
|XL Chrome Appearance Package
|+$365
|Bed Utility Package
|+$395
|Equipment Group 101A
|+$1,135
|STX Special Edition Package
|+$995
|STX Appearance Package
|+$1,095
|XL Power Equipment Group (Fleet)
|+$355
|Ford Co-Pilot360
|+$625
|Safety & Security Options
|Exterior Backup Alarm (Fleet)
|+$150
|Roadside Assistance Kit
|+$70
|First Aid Kit
|+$50
|Rear Parking Sensors
|+$110
|Interior Options
|Tray Style Floor Liners
|+$200
|Tray Style Floor Liners
|+$160
|Carpet Flooring w/Floor Mats
|+$145
|2nd Row Seat Delete
|+$0
|Cruise Control (Fleet)
|+$225
|4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Removal
|-$20
|SYNC 3 (Fleet)
|+$350
|SYNC (Fleet)
|+$870
|Vehicle Safe - Center Console
|+$330
|110V AC Power Outlet
|+$120
|SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypad
|+$95
|Exterior Options
|LT265/65R17 All-Terrain Outline White Lettering Tires (Fleet)
|+$275
|Front and Rear Splash Guards
|+$130
|Spray-In Bedliner
|+$495
|Pixelated Graphics - Grey
|+$450
|Pickup Box Extender
|+$300
|Manual-Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass and Defroster
|+$225
|Amber/White LED Warning Strobes By Sound Off Signal w/Rear Work Light Feature (Fleet)
|+$750
|Amber LED Warning Strobes By Sound Off Signal (Fleet)
|+$700
|Black Platinum Door Sill Plates
|+$110
|Pivot Storage Box - Left
|+$290
|Pivot Storage Box - Right
|+$290
|Side Window Deflector
|+$140
|Paint Protection Film
|+$350
|Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$2,200
|Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$590
|Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$1,180
|Front License Plate Bracket
|+$0
|17" Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels (Fleet)
|+$435
|5" Rectangular Black Running Boards
|+$695
