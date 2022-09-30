Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. 2023 Ford Ranger
  5. Cost to Own

2023 Ford Ranger Cost to Own

More about the 2023 Ranger
More about the 2023 Ranger

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Ranger SuperCab

XL 4dr SuperCab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Ranger Crew Cab

XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Data for 2023 Ranger SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) is not available.

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2023 Ranger 

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

Advertisement
Build Your Ford Ranger
Choose the trim, color, options, packages and more for your Ford
BUILD & PRICEFord.com

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2023 Ford Ranger in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2023 Ford Ranger info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates