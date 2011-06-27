2022 Ford Ranger XLT Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,035
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22 mpg
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|22 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/24 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|360.0/432.0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 5,500 rpm
|Torque
|310 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|7,500 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,650 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Equipment Group 300A
|yes
|Equipment Group 302A
|+$2,450
|Equipment Group 301A
|+$1,670
|FX4 Off-Road Package
|+$1,295
|Chrome Appearance Package
|+$895
|Technology Package
|+$995
|Black Appearance Package
|+$1,090
|Bed Utility Package
|+$395
|Trailer Tow Package
|+$495
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|110V AC Power Outlet
|+$120
|SecuriCode Keyless-Entry Keypad
|+$95
|Tray Style Floor Liners
|+$200
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|8 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium cloth
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|Front hip room
|55.8 in.
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.6 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|35.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|30.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.2 in.
|Exterior Options
|LT265/65R17 All-Terrain Outline White Lettering Tires
|+$275
|Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$995
|5" Rectangular Chrome Running Boards
|+$635
|5" Rectangular Black Running Boards
|+$635
|Pickup Box Extender
|+$295
|Manual-Sliding Rear Window (Fleet)
|+$120
|Black Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox By Weather Guard (Defender Series)
|+$595
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Amber LED Warning Strobes By Sound Off Signal (Fleet)
|+$650
|Pixelated Graphics - Grey
|+$450
|Amber/White LED Warning Strobes By Sound Off Signal w/Rear Work Light Feature (Fleet)
|+$695
|Pixelated Graphics - Black
|+$450
|Front and Rear Splash Guards
|+$130
|Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$1,695
|Spray-In Bedliner
|+$495
|18" Chrome-Like PVD Wheels
|+$895
|18" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Magnetic Pockets
|+$895
|Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$525
|Paint Protection Film
|+$345
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|28.7 degrees
|Angle of departure
|25.4 degrees
|Bed Length
|6'1”
|Curb weight
|4,232 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,050 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.9 in.
|Height
|71.1 in.
|Length
|210.8 in.
|Maximum payload
|1,650 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7,500 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|85.8 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|73.3 in.
|Turning circle
|42.5 ft.
|Wheel base
|126.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|255/65R17 tires
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2022 Ford Ranger XLT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura Integra 2005
- Used Ford Expedition EL 2001
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen 2012
- Used Ford Taurus X 2006
- Used Certified-Pre-Owned Jeep Wrangler
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid 2018
- Used INFINITI Q50
- Used Saturn Outlook
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse 2008 For Sale
- Used Toyota GR86 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Nissan Kicks 2021
- 2021 Kia Niro EV
- 2021 Honda Civic
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2020 Corolla
- 2021 Lexus NX 300
- 2022 Audi Q3
- 2020 Kia Forte
- 2020 Outlander
Other models to consider
- Honda Accord 2021
- Honda Ridgeline 2021
- 2021 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2021 Honda Passport
- 2020 Honda Fit
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- Honda Insight 2022
- Honda CR-V 2021
- Honda Civic 2020
Research Similar Vehicles
- Kia Sorento 2022
- Toyota 4Runner 2022
- 2022 Subaru Forester
- 2021 INFINITI QX50
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee
- 2022 Lexus GX 460
- Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2021
- Nissan Pathfinder 2022
- 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Latest updates on new cars
- 2022 INFINITI QX50 News
- 2023 Audi R8 News
- 2021 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 News
- 2022 Lamborghini Aventador News
Other models
- Used Mclaren GT in Pittsburg, CA
- Used Toyota Matrix in West Covina, CA
- Used Hyundai Palisade in Fullerton, CA
- Used Chrysler Crossfire in San Ramon, CA
- Used Aston-Martin DB9 in Redlands, CA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer in Sandy, UT
- Used Volvo V60 in Fishers, IN
- Used Dodge Durango in Madera, CA
- Used Hyundai Veloster in Redmond, WA
- Used Jeep Liberty in Kenner, LA
- Used Chevrolet Avalanche in Gaithersburg, MD
- Used BMW 4-Series-Gran-Coupe in Perris, CA
- Used Toyota 86 in Lynwood, CA
- Used Dodge Viper in Decatur, IL
- Used Land-Rover LR4 in Rio Rancho, NM
- Used Infiniti QX80 in Santa Barbara, CA
- Used Audi RS-7 in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
- Used Volkswagen Golf-R in Napa, CA
- Used Ford Focus-St in North Port, FL
- Used BMW 7-Series in Norwalk, CT
- Used Audi A4-Allroad in Westland, MI
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-3500Hd in Buena Park, CA
- Used Infiniti JX in Palo Alto, CA
- Used GMC Sierra-1500-Limited in Haverhill, MA
- Used Infiniti G35 in Rancho Cordova, CA