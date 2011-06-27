2022 Ford Ranger XL Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,285
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|23 mpg
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|23 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/26 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|378.0/468.0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 5,500 rpm
|Torque
|310 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|7,500 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,860 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Equipment Group 100A
|yes
|STX Special Edition Package
|+$995
|FX2 Package
|+$595
|Equipment Group 101A
|+$1,135
|XL Power Equipment Group (Fleet)
|+$355
|XL Chrome Appearance Package
|+$365
|Bed Utility Package
|+$395
|XL Chrome Appearance Package (Fleet)
|+$365
|Ford Co-Pilot360
|+$625
|STX Package
|+$1,095
|Trailer Tow Package
|+$495
|In-Car Entertainment
|4 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|2nd Row Seat Delete
|yes
|110V AC Power Outlet
|+$120
|Carpet Flooring w/Floor Mats
|+$145
|SecuriCode Keyless-Entry Keypad
|+$95
|Tray Style Floor Liners
|+$200
|Cruise Control (Fleet)
|+$225
|SYNC (Fleet)
|+$870
|SYNC 3 (Fleet)
|+$350
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|Front hip room
|55.8 in.
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.6 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|35.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|30.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.2 in.
|Exterior Options
|5" Rectangular Black Running Boards
|+$635
|Black Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox By Weather Guard (Defender Series)
|+$595
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Pixelated Graphics - Grey
|+$450
|Front and Rear Splash Guards
|+$130
|Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$1,695
|Spray-In Bedliner
|+$495
|Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$525
|Paint Protection Film
|+$345
|Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$995
|Manual-Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass and Defroster
|+$225
|LT265/65R17 All-Terrain Outline White Lettering Tires (Fleet)
|+$275
|Pickup Box Extender
|+$295
|17" Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels (Fleet)
|+$435
|Amber LED Warning Strobes By Sound Off Signal (Fleet)
|+$650
|Amber/White LED Warning Strobes By Sound Off Signal w/Rear Work Light Feature (Fleet)
|+$695
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|27.9 degrees
|Angle of departure
|25.2 degrees
|Bed Length
|6'1”
|Curb weight
|4,145 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,050 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.4 in.
|Height
|70.7 in.
|Length
|210.8 in.
|Maximum payload
|1,860 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7,500 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|85.8 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|73.3 in.
|Turning circle
|42.5 ft.
|Wheel base
|126.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|painted steel wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P255/70R16 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
