2021 Ford Ranger Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Ranger
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Equipment Group 501Ayes
Equipment Group 500Ayes
Bed Utility Packageyes
Sport Appearance Packageyes
FX4 Off-Road Packageyes
Chrome Appearance Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Black Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Tray Style Floor Linersyes
SecuriCode Keyless-Entry Keypadyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room30.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
18" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Magnetic Pocketsyes
5" Rectangular Chrome Running Boardsyes
Amber LED Warning Strobes By Sound Off Signal (Fleet)yes
Black Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox By Weather Guard (Defender Series)yes
5" Rectangular Black Running Boardsyes
Bright Finish Aluminum Crossbed Toolboxyes
Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Amber/White LED Warning Strobes By Sound Off Signal w/Rear Work Light Feature (Fleet)yes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Pickup Box Extenderyes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Tremor Body-Side and Hood Graphicsyes
LT265/65R17 All-Terrain Outline White Lettering Tiresyes
Measurements
Angle of departure25.4 degrees
Length210.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight4354 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Angle of approach28.7 degrees
Height71.5 in.
Maximum payload1650 lbs.
Wheel base126.8 in.
Width73.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cactus Gray Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Oxford White
  • Race Red
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Shadow Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
265/60R18 tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

