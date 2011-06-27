  1. Home
2021 Ford Ranger XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
$31,045
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,045
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,045
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,045
Torque310 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,045
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,045
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Equipment Group 302Ayes
Bed Utility Packageyes
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Equipment Group 301Ayes
Technology Packageyes
Chrome Appearance Packageyes
Black Appearance Packageyes
FX2 Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,045
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,045
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,045
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,045
SecuriCode Keyless-Entry Keypadyes
Tray Style Floor Linersyes
110V AC Power Outletyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,045
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,045
premium clothyes
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,045
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room34.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,045
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
18" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Magnetic Pocketsyes
5" Rectangular Chrome Running Boardsyes
Amber LED Warning Strobes By Sound Off Signal (Fleet)yes
Black Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox By Weather Guard (Defender Series)yes
18" Chrome-Like PVD Wheelsyes
5" Rectangular Black Running Boardsyes
Bright Finish Aluminum Crossbed Toolboxyes
Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Pickup Box Extenderyes
Amber/White LED Warning Strobes By Sound Off Signal w/Rear Work Light Feature (Fleet)yes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Manual-Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass and Defroster (Fleet)yes
Tremor Body-Side and Hood Graphicsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
LT265/65R17 All-Terrain Outline White Lettering Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,045
Angle of departure25.2 degrees
Length210.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight4232 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Angle of approach27.9 degrees
Height71.2 in.
Maximum payload1770 lbs.
Wheel base126.8 in.
Width73.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,045
Exterior Colors
  • Cactus Gray Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Oxford White
  • Race Red
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Shadow Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Medium Stone, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,045
255/65R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,045
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,045
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

