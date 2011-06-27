  1. Home
2021 Ford Ranger XL Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Ranger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,820
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,820
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,820
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,820
Torque310 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,820
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,820
Ford Co-Pilot360yes
Trailer Tow Packageyes
STX Packageyes
XL Chrome Appearance Packageyes
Bed Utility Packageyes
XL Power Equipment Group (Fleet)yes
Equipment Group 101Ayes
Equipment Group 100Ayes
XL Chrome Appearance Package (Fleet)yes
STX Special Edition Packageyes
FX2 Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,820
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,820
Single zone front air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,820
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,820
SYNC w/Ford Pass Connect (Fleet)yes
Cruise Control (Fleet)yes
Carpet Flooring w/Floor Matsyes
SecuriCode Keyless-Entry Keypadyes
SYNC 3 (Fleet)yes
Tray Style Floor Linersyes
2nd Row Seat Deleteyes
110V AC Power Outletyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,820
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,820
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,820
Rear head room35.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room30.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,820
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
LT265/65R17 All-Terrain Outline White Lettering Tires (Fleet)yes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Amber LED Warning Strobes By Sound Off Signal (Fleet)yes
Black Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox By Weather Guard (Defender Series)yes
5" Rectangular Black Running Boardsyes
Bright Finish Aluminum Crossbed Toolboxyes
Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Pickup Box Extenderyes
Amber/White LED Warning Strobes By Sound Off Signal w/Rear Work Light Feature (Fleet)yes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Manual-Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass and Defrosteryes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,820
Angle of departure25.2 degrees
Length210.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight4145 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Angle of approach27.9 degrees
Height70.9 in.
Maximum payload1860 lbs.
Wheel base126.8 in.
Width73.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,820
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Race Red
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Shadow Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Ebony, vinyl
  • Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,820
painted steel wheelsyes
P255/70R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,820
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,820
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

