  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. 2020 Ford Ranger
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Ford Ranger Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Ranger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,675
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,675
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,675
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,675
Torque310 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,675
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,675
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Equipment Group 501Ayes
Equipment Group 500Ayes
Bed Utility Packageyes
Sport Appearance Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Chrome Appearance Packageyes
Black Appearance Packageyes
FX2 Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,675
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,675
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,675
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,675
Tray Style Floor Linersyes
SecuriCode Keyless-Entry Keypadyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,675
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,675
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,675
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room34.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,675
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
18" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Magnetic Pocketsyes
5" Rectangular Chrome Running Boardsyes
Black Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox By Weather Guard (Defender Series)yes
5" Rectangular Black Running Boardsyes
Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Pickup Box Extenderyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
LT265/65R17 All-Terrain Outline White Lettering Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,675
Angle of departure25.2 degrees
Length210.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight4232 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Angle of approach27.9 degrees
Height71.1 in.
Maximum payload1770 lbs.
Wheel base126.8 in.
Width73.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,675
Exterior Colors
  • Shadow Black
  • Oxford White
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Saber Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Race Red
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Medium Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,675
265/60R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,675
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,675
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2020 Ford Ranger Lariat info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars