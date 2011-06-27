2020 Ford Ranger XLT Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,635
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,635
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,635
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|360.0/432.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,635
|Torque
|310 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,635
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,635
|Trailer Tow Package
|yes
|Equipment Group 302A
|yes
|Equipment Group 300A
|yes
|Bed Utility Package
|yes
|Equipment Group 301A
|yes
|FX4 Off-Road Package
|yes
|Technology Package
|yes
|Chrome Appearance Package
|yes
|Black Appearance Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,635
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,635
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,635
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,635
|Tray Style Floor Liners
|yes
|SecuriCode Keyless-Entry Keypad
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,635
|tachometer
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,635
|premium cloth
|yes
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.7 in.
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.8 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,635
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,635
|Front and Rear Splash Guards
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|18" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Magnetic Pockets
|yes
|5" Rectangular Chrome Running Boards
|yes
|18" Chrome-Like PVD Wheels
|yes
|Black Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox By Weather Guard (Defender Series)
|yes
|5" Rectangular Black Running Boards
|yes
|Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|yes
|Pickup Box Extender
|yes
|Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|yes
|Spray-In Bedliner
|yes
|Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|yes
|Manual-Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass and Defroster (Fleet)
|yes
|LT265/65R17 All-Terrain Outline White Lettering Tires
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,635
|Angle of departure
|25.4 degrees
|Length
|210.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4441 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6050 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.9 in.
|Angle of approach
|28.7 degrees
|Height
|71.5 in.
|Maximum payload
|1560 lbs.
|Wheel base
|126.8 in.
|Width
|73.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,635
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,635
|255/65R17 tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,635
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,635
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
