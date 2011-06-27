2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Ranger in Pennsylvania
Very satisfied after eight months with a new Ranger Lariat. Accommodating interior, strong engine, quiet ride, excellent mileage. Good looks, lots of positive comments from those who see it.
Rides like a truck
I love it, it rides like a truck should. So far everything has worked as expected. Mileage is running around 24 MPG on medium trips, good power for it's size. I got the sport package (18 inch wheels) and I may have to buy a stool to get up in the bed. I am a short old man:)
Better than I expected
My Harley truck was stolen and then totaled Replacing it with new one was too expensive so I got the new Ranger It has more power than I expected and the features are excellent
Neat little truck
Have only had this a short while but I love it so far. Traded a Tacoma in on it and although the Tacoma was nice, this Ranger beats the Tacoma in ride, fuel economy and comfort. The Tacoma was always hesitant and the transmission was not the best to say the least. This Ranger is quieter and the stereo is 10 times better than what comes on the Tacoma.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
New problems
Engine light went on and they replaced the sensor. Week later same problem. In the hands of Detroit. They don’t know what to do.
