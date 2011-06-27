  1. Home
2020 Ford Ranger Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

5(66%)4(16%)3(0%)2(18%)1(0%)
4.3
6 reviews
Ranger in Pennsylvania

Whitewater Seeker, 12/26/2019
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
37 of 41 people found this review helpful

Very satisfied after eight months with a new Ranger Lariat. Accommodating interior, strong engine, quiet ride, excellent mileage. Good looks, lots of positive comments from those who see it.

Rides like a truck

Georgia Mountain Man, 01/29/2020
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
34 of 38 people found this review helpful

I love it, it rides like a truck should. So far everything has worked as expected. Mileage is running around 24 MPG on medium trips, good power for it's size. I got the sport package (18 inch wheels) and I may have to buy a stool to get up in the bed. I am a short old man:)

Better than I expected

Hollis, 01/16/2020
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
23 of 26 people found this review helpful

My Harley truck was stolen and then totaled Replacing it with new one was too expensive so I got the new Ranger It has more power than I expected and the features are excellent

Neat little truck

Sam, 05/22/2020
XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

Have only had this a short while but I love it so far. Traded a Tacoma in on it and although the Tacoma was nice, this Ranger beats the Tacoma in ride, fuel economy and comfort. The Tacoma was always hesitant and the transmission was not the best to say the least. This Ranger is quieter and the stereo is 10 times better than what comes on the Tacoma.

New problems

Don, 12/08/2019
XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
26 of 36 people found this review helpful

Engine light went on and they replaced the sensor. Week later same problem. In the hands of Detroit. They don’t know what to do.

