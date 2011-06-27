  1. Home
2019 Ford Ranger Lariat Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Equipment Group 501Ayes
Equipment Group 500Ayes
Bed Utility Packageyes
Sport Appearance Packageyes
FX4 Off-Road Packageyes
Chrome Appearance Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Black Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Tray Style Floor Linersyes
SecuriCode Keyless-Entry Keypadyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room30.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
Exterior Options
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
18" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Magnetic Pocketsyes
5" Rectangular Chrome Running Boardsyes
Black Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox By Weather Guard (Defender Series)yes
5" Rectangular Black Running Boardsyes
Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Bright Premium Aluminum Crossbed Storage Toolbox By Weather Guardyes
LT265/65R17 All-Terrain Outline White Lettering Tiresyes
Measurements
Angle of departure25.4 degrees
Length210.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight4232 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Angle of approach28.7 degrees
Height71.5 in.
Maximum payload1650 lbs.
Wheel base126.8 in.
Width73.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Hot Pepper Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Saber Metallic
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Shadow Black
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
265/60R18 tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
