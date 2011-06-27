  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. 2019 Ford Ranger
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Ford Ranger XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Ranger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,120
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,120
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,120
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,120
Torque310 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,120
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,120
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Equipment Group 302Ayes
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Bed Utility Packageyes
Equipment Group 301Ayes
Sport Appearance Packageyes
Chrome Appearance Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Black Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,120
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,120
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,120
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,120
SYNC 3 w/Ford Pass Connect (Fleet)yes
SecuriCode Keyless-Entry Keypadyes
Tray Style Floor Linersyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,120
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,120
premium clothyes
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,120
Rear head room35.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room30.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,120
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
18" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Magnetic Pocketsyes
5" Rectangular Chrome Running Boardsyes
18" Chrome-Like PVD Wheelsyes
Black Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox By Weather Guard (Defender Series)yes
5" Rectangular Black Running Boardsyes
Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Bright Premium Aluminum Crossbed Storage Toolbox By Weather Guardyes
Manual-Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass and Defroster (Fleet)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,120
Angle of departure25.2 degrees
Length210.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight4145 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Angle of approach27.9 degrees
Height70.9 in.
Maximum payload1860 lbs.
Wheel base126.8 in.
Width73.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,120
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Hot Pepper Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Saber Metallic
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Stone, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,120
255/65R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,120
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,120
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2019 Ford Ranger XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars