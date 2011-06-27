  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Ford Co-Pilot360yes
STX Packageyes
XL Chrome Appearance Packageyes
Bed Utility Packageyes
XL Power Equipment Group (Fleet)yes
Equipment Group 101Ayes
Equipment Group 100Ayes
XL Chrome Appearance Package (Fleet)yes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cruise Control (Fleet)yes
Carpet Flooring w/Floor Matsyes
SecuriCode Keyless-Entry Keypadyes
Tray Style Floor Linersyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room34.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Spray-In Bedlineryes
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Bright Premium Aluminum Crossbed Storage Toolbox By Weather Guardyes
Manual-Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass and Defrosteryes
17" Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels (Fleet)yes
Black Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox By Weather Guard (Defender Series)yes
5" Rectangular Black Running Boardsyes
Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryes
Measurements
Angle of departure25.2 degrees
Length210.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight4354 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Angle of approach27.9 degrees
Height71.2 in.
Maximum payload1770 lbs.
Wheel base126.8 in.
Width73.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Saber Metallic
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony, vinyl
  • Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
painted steel wheelsyes
P255/70R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
