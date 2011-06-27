  1. Home
Used 2011 Ford Ranger SPORT Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Ranger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,070
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/370.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque238 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower207 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Payload Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
leather steering wheelyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Privacy Glassyes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
Speed Controlyes
Cloth 60/40 Split Bench Front Seatyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room33.2 in.
Rear hip Room18.7 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room14.1 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Under The Rail Bedlineryes
Keyless Keypadyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Body Side Protection Moldingsyes
Bright Trim Groupyes
Measurements
Front track58.5 in.
Gross weight5150 lbs.
Angle of approach24.9 degrees
Maximum payload1370 lbs.
Angle of departure27.4 degrees
Length203.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity5800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height67.7 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vista Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Torch Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Flint, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P255/70R16 tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
