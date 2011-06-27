Used 2011 Ford Ranger XLT Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,120
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Total Seating
|3
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,120
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,120
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|374.0/459.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,120
|Torque
|154 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|Horsepower
|143 hp @ 5250 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.7 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,120
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,120
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,120
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,120
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,120
|Front Vinyl "Slush" Mats
|yes
|Privacy Glass
|yes
|Sliding Rear Window
|yes
|Speed Control
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,120
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,120
|Front head room
|39.2 in.
|40-60 split bench front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.5 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|52.7 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,120
|Under The Rail Bedliner
|yes
|15" 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Full Size 15" Conventional Spare Tire
|yes
|Keyless Keypad
|yes
|Black Step Bar
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,120
|Front track
|58.5 in.
|Gross weight
|4300 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|23.5 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1130 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|24.6 degrees
|Length
|189.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2160 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.9 in.
|Height
|66.2 in.
|Wheel base
|111.5 in.
|Width
|69.3 in.
|Rear track
|57.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,120
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,120
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|15 in. wheels
|yes
|P225/70R15 tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,120
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,120
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
