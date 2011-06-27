Used 2011 Ford Ranger XLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374.0/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque154 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower143 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Front Vinyl "Slush" Matsyes
Privacy Glassyes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
Speed Controlyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Under The Rail Bedlineryes
15" 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheelsyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Full Size 15" Conventional Spare Tireyes
Keyless Keypadyes
Black Step Baryes
Measurements
Front track58.5 in.
Gross weight4300 lbs.
Angle of approach23.5 degrees
Maximum payload1130 lbs.
Angle of departure24.6 degrees
Length189.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2160 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height66.2 in.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Width69.3 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vista Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Torch Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Flint, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
P225/70R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
