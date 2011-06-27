Used 2011 Ford Ranger XL Fleet Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)440.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque154 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower143 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.7 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Front track58.5 in.
Angle of departure21.2 degrees
Length201.4 in.
Gross weight4320 lbs.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Angle of approach24.3 degrees
Height66.2 in.
Maximum payload1140 lbs.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat (Fleet)
  • Vista Blue Clearcoat Metallic (Fleet)
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic (Fleet)
  • Black Clearcoat (Fleet)
  • Torch Red Clearcoat (Fleet)
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Flint (Fleet), vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
P225/70R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
