  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. Used 2010 Ford Ranger
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Ford Ranger XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Ranger
More about the 2010 Ranger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,905
See Ranger Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,905
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,905
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/370.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,905
Torque238 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower207 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,905
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,905
Payload Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,905
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,905
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,905
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,905
Front Vinyl "Slush" Matsyes
Privacy Glassyes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash MP3 Capable 6 CD Changer, Audio Input Jack and Satellite Capabilityyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,905
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,905
Front head room39.2 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Front leg room39.3 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,905
Rear head room33.2 in.
Rear hip Room18.7 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room14.1 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,905
Skid Platesyes
Under The Rail Bedlineryes
16" Y-Spoke Silver Painted-Inset Aluminum Wheelsyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Full Size 15" Conventional Spare Tireyes
Keyless Keypadyes
Black Step Baryes
Bright Trim Groupyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,905
Front track58.5 in.
Curb weight3668 lbs.
Gross weight5150 lbs.
Angle of approach24.9 degrees
Maximum payload1360 lbs.
Angle of departure27.4 degrees
Length203.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3140 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height67.7 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,905
Exterior Colors
  • Vista Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Torch Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Flint, cloth
  • Medium Dark Flint (Fleet), cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,905
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,905
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,905
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Ranger Inventory

Related Used 2010 Ford Ranger XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles