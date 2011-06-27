  1. Home
Used 2010 Ford Ranger XL Fleet Features & Specs

Overview
$19,105
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)440.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque154 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower143 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cloth 60/40 Split Benchyes
Tilt Steering w/Speed Controlyes
AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Capable CD Player, Audio Input Jack and Satellite Capabilityyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
License Plate Bracketyes
Full Size 15" Conventional Spare Tireyes
Measurements
Front track58.5 in.
Curb weight3069 lbs.
Gross weight4320 lbs.
Angle of approach24.3 degrees
Maximum payload1140 lbs.
Angle of departure21.2 degrees
Length201.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1540 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height66.2 in.
Wheel base117.6 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vista Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Torch Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Flint, cloth
  • Medium Dark Flint, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
P225/70R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
