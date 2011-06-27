  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. Used 2009 Ford Ranger
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Ford Ranger FX4 Off-Road Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Ranger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,805
See Ranger Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,805
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,805
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/370.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,805
Torque238 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower207 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,805
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,805
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,805
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,805
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,805
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,805
Front head room39.2 in.
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Front leg room39.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,805
Rear head room33.2 in.
Rear hip Room18.7 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room14.1 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,805
Front track58.5 in.
Curb weight3668 lbs.
Gross weight5150 lbs.
Angle of approach24.9 degrees
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Angle of departure27.4 degrees
Length203.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3140 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height67.7 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,805
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Torch Red Clearcoat/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Grabber Orange Clearcoat/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic (Limited Production)
  • Black Clearcoat/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vista Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Flint/Ebony, leather
  • Medium Dark Flint/Blue, cloth
  • Medium Dark Flint/Red, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,805
Steel spare wheelyes
P255/70R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,805
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,805
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Ranger Inventory

Related Used 2009 Ford Ranger FX4 Off-Road info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles