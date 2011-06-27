  1. Home
Used 2008 Ford Ranger SPORT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)255.0/340.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track58.5 in.
Curb weight3444 lbs.
Gross weight4780 lbs.
Angle of approach25.1 degrees
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Angle of departure27.0 degrees
Length188.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2520 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height67.4 in.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width70.4 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Torch Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Grabber Orange Clearcoat (Limited Production)
  • Vista Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pebble Tan, cloth
  • Medium Dark Flint, cloth
Tires & Wheels
chrome steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
