Used 2008 Ford Ranger XLT Features & Specs

Overview
$16,240
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$16,240
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$16,240
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/442.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$16,240
Torque154 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower143 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$16,240
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
$16,240
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
$16,240
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
$16,240
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$16,240
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$16,240
Front head room39.2 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Measurements
$16,240
Front track58.5 in.
Curb weight3030 lbs.
Gross weight4380 lbs.
Angle of approach23.5 degrees
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Angle of departure24.6 degrees
Length189.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height66.2 in.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Width69.3 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
$16,240
Exterior Colors
  • Grabber Orange Clearcoat (Limited Production)
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Torch Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vista Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pebble Tan, cloth
  • Medium Dark Flint, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$16,240
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
P225/70R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
$16,240
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
$16,240
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
