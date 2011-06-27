Used 2007 Ford Ranger FX4 Off-Road Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/370.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque238 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower207 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room33.3 in.
Rear hip Room19.4 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room14.0 in.
Measurements
Front track58.5 in.
Angle of departure29.6 degrees
Length203.6 in.
Curb weight3672 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Ground clearance10.1 in.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Height69.4 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Screaming Yellow Clearcoat/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic (Limited Production)
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Torch Red Clearcoat/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Vista Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Flint, cloth
  • Medium Pebble Tan, cloth
  • Medium Dark Flint, leather
  • Medium Pebble Tan, leather
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P255/70R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
