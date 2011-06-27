  1. Home
Used 2007 Ford Ranger STX Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Ranger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,065
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,065
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,065
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/409.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,065
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle42.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,065
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,065
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,065
front door pocketsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,065
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,065
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,065
Front head room39.2 in.
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,065
Rear head room33.3 in.
Rear hip Room19.4 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room14.0 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,065
Front track58.5 in.
Angle of departure24.3 degrees
Length203.6 in.
Curb weight3171 lbs.
Gross weight4600 lbs.
Ground clearance9.8 in.
Angle of approach25.2 degrees
Height66.3 in.
Wheel base125.7 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,065
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Torch Red Clearcoat
  • Screaming Yellow Clearcoat (Limited Production)
  • Vista Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Solid Ebony, leather
  • Ebony/Blue, cloth
  • Ebony/Red, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,065
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/70R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,065
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,065
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
