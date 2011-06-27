  1. Home
Used 2007 Ford Ranger SPORT Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Ranger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,255
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/357.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track58.5 in.
Angle of departure24.6 degrees
Length188.9 in.
Curb weight3012 lbs.
Gross weight4380 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Angle of approach24.9 degrees
Height66.2 in.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Torch Red Clearcoat
  • Screaming Yellow Clearcoat (Limited Production)
  • Vista Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Flint, cloth
  • Medium Pebble Tan, cloth
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
