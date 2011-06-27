  1. Home
Used 2006 Ford Ranger XL Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,555
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque154 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower143 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Front track58.5 in.
Curb weight3010 lbs.
Gross weight4380 lbs.
Angle of approach25.6 degrees
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Angle of departure21.2 degrees
Length200.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2260 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height66.2 in.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Flint, vinyl
  • Medium Pebble Tan, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/70R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
