Used 2006 Ford Ranger SPORT Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Ranger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,460
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)255.0/323.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track58.5 in.
Curb weight3456 lbs.
Gross weight4760 lbs.
Angle of approach27.2 degrees
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Angle of departure27.5 degrees
Length188.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2340 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height68.3 in.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Torch Red Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Sonic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Screaming Yellow Clearcoat
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pebble Tan, cloth
  • Medium Dark Flint, cloth
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles