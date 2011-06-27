Used 2004 Ford Ranger SuperCab Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Repeat buyer

ArkieDave, 07/09/2010
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

Learned my lesson with my first Ranger and got the super cab and 4L SOHC engine. Bucket seats are a big plus for comfort. This truck is fun to drive, unfaltering reliability, and reasonably economical for a vehicle with over 200 HP.

Great Reliability

Brian L., 06/08/2010
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

I have had this truck for over a year now and have only had to replace the front brakes. This has been a very reliable truck and I would definitely recommend it if your wallet can afford the 15 city and 18 hwy mpg on the 4.0 model. It's not a speedy truck but more of a torque monster. This is a bit of a disappointment unless you're towing something. I barely notice whenever there is any weight on the truck. Overall a quality and reliability make this this ideal small truck.

Very Good Small Truck

Gary Spears, 04/17/2016
4dr SuperCab XLT Appearance Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

If you're looking for a good small truck you really can't go wrong with this one. Holds it's value well. Since there are a billion of them parts are cheap and plentiful. My only recommendation is that if you get the super cab, you want to get the 4.0 liter V6. The 3 liter is a little small for that big of a truck. And the mileage difference is not that great.

Excellent Value

wyxlzorf, 07/16/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I use my Ranger for a daily driver, doing run and bump North Dallas commuting during the week. The weekend finds it pulling a 30 foot long, but light trailer hauling a glider. Great utility vehicle, but could use some more giddyup. Reasonable comfort, driveability, and build quality for the price. This is my second Ranger. The first went 10+ years and 200,000 miles with very little problems and this one looks to be even better.

The perfect ladies truck

Galley, 03/30/2004
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I love my truck and will always have a Ranger. It's small and easy to drive but big enough to carry my quad. It's cheap on gas yet very powerful when it comes to towing my trailer. I can't even tell I have a 20ft trailer loaded behind it. My Ranger never misses a beat!! I love it!

Research Similar Vehicles