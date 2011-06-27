Used 2004 Ford Ranger SuperCab Consumer Reviews
Repeat buyer
Learned my lesson with my first Ranger and got the super cab and 4L SOHC engine. Bucket seats are a big plus for comfort. This truck is fun to drive, unfaltering reliability, and reasonably economical for a vehicle with over 200 HP.
Great Reliability
I have had this truck for over a year now and have only had to replace the front brakes. This has been a very reliable truck and I would definitely recommend it if your wallet can afford the 15 city and 18 hwy mpg on the 4.0 model. It's not a speedy truck but more of a torque monster. This is a bit of a disappointment unless you're towing something. I barely notice whenever there is any weight on the truck. Overall a quality and reliability make this this ideal small truck.
Very Good Small Truck
If you're looking for a good small truck you really can't go wrong with this one. Holds it's value well. Since there are a billion of them parts are cheap and plentiful. My only recommendation is that if you get the super cab, you want to get the 4.0 liter V6. The 3 liter is a little small for that big of a truck. And the mileage difference is not that great.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Excellent Value
I use my Ranger for a daily driver, doing run and bump North Dallas commuting during the week. The weekend finds it pulling a 30 foot long, but light trailer hauling a glider. Great utility vehicle, but could use some more giddyup. Reasonable comfort, driveability, and build quality for the price. This is my second Ranger. The first went 10+ years and 200,000 miles with very little problems and this one looks to be even better.
The perfect ladies truck
I love my truck and will always have a Ranger. It's small and easy to drive but big enough to carry my quad. It's cheap on gas yet very powerful when it comes to towing my trailer. I can't even tell I have a 20ft trailer loaded behind it. My Ranger never misses a beat!! I love it!
Sponsored cars related to the Ranger
Related Used 2004 Ford Ranger SuperCab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner