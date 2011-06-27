Used 2004 Ford Ranger SuperCab Consumer Reviews

Repeat buyer ArkieDave , 07/09/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Learned my lesson with my first Ranger and got the super cab and 4L SOHC engine. Bucket seats are a big plus for comfort. This truck is fun to drive, unfaltering reliability, and reasonably economical for a vehicle with over 200 HP. Report Abuse

Great Reliability Brian L. , 06/08/2010 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I have had this truck for over a year now and have only had to replace the front brakes. This has been a very reliable truck and I would definitely recommend it if your wallet can afford the 15 city and 18 hwy mpg on the 4.0 model. It's not a speedy truck but more of a torque monster. This is a bit of a disappointment unless you're towing something. I barely notice whenever there is any weight on the truck. Overall a quality and reliability make this this ideal small truck. Report Abuse

Very Good Small Truck Gary Spears , 04/17/2016 4dr SuperCab XLT Appearance Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful If you're looking for a good small truck you really can't go wrong with this one. Holds it's value well. Since there are a billion of them parts are cheap and plentiful. My only recommendation is that if you get the super cab, you want to get the 4.0 liter V6. The 3 liter is a little small for that big of a truck. And the mileage difference is not that great. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent Value wyxlzorf , 07/16/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I use my Ranger for a daily driver, doing run and bump North Dallas commuting during the week. The weekend finds it pulling a 30 foot long, but light trailer hauling a glider. Great utility vehicle, but could use some more giddyup. Reasonable comfort, driveability, and build quality for the price. This is my second Ranger. The first went 10+ years and 200,000 miles with very little problems and this one looks to be even better. Report Abuse