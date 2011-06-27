Used 2004 Ford Ranger XLT FX4 Level II Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$26,015
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$26,015
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
$26,015
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.0/331.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$26,015
Torque238 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower207 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle43 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$26,015
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
$26,015
60 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$26,015
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
$26,015
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$26,015
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
$26,015
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$26,015
Rear head room33.3 in.
Rear hip Room19.6 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room15.0 in.
Measurements
$26,015
Front track58.6 in.
Length201.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5120 lbs.
Curb weight3705 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Height67.8 in.
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width70.4 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
$26,015
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sonic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony/Red
  • Ebony/Blue
  • Solid Ebony
Tires & Wheels
$26,015
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
R15 tiresyes
Suspension
$26,015
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
$26,015
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
